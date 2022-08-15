'Another World' actress Robyn Griggs dies at 49 following cervical cancer diagnosis

'Another World' actress Robyn Griggs dies at 49 following cervical cancer diagnosis

USATODAY.com

Published

Soap star Robyn Griggs, known for "Another World" and "One Life to Live" died at age 49. Griggs was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in 2020.

Full Article