'Another World' actress Robyn Griggs dies at 49 following cervical cancer diagnosis
Published
Soap star Robyn Griggs, known for "Another World" and "One Life to Live" died at age 49. Griggs was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in 2020.
Published
Soap star Robyn Griggs, known for "Another World" and "One Life to Live" died at age 49. Griggs was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in 2020.
TV and film star Robyn, best known for her roles in Another World and One Life To Live, was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer..