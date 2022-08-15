Girls' rights to education in Afghanistan will be solved with "the passage of time" and should not be a "condition for aid" from the international community, a senior Taliban leader has told Sky News.Full Article
'Don't use restrictions on girls' education against us', says senior Taliban leader
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Afghan Girls Face Uncertain Future After 1 Year Of No School
Watch VideoFor most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it's been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling..
Newsy