Kraft Heinz recalls thousands of Capri Sun pouches over cleaning solution contamination
Published
After several taste complaints, Kraft Heinz recalled thousands of Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun pouches contaminated with cleaning solution.
Published
After several taste complaints, Kraft Heinz recalled thousands of Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun pouches contaminated with cleaning solution.
The company says diluted cleaning solution used to clean food processing equipment in its factories got into the Capri Sun pouches.