Julian Assange: US lawyers sue CIA for allegedly spying on WikiLeaks founder
Published
The US intelligence agency is accused of recording lawyers' conversations with Assange and copying the data on their mobile devices.Full Article
Published
The US intelligence agency is accused of recording lawyers' conversations with Assange and copying the data on their mobile devices.Full Article
Lawyers for Julian Assange are suing presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo and the CIA for spying on the WikiLeaks founder and his..