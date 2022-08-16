Ryanair will add more than 500 flights serving London Stansted during the October half-term, as the airline's boss branded Heathrow "hopeless" after it extended its cap on passenger numbers.Full Article
Ryanair ups Stansted flights over 'hopeless' Heathrow passenger cap
