Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay active player, set to rejoin Bucs
The defensive end, who made history by coming out while a member of the Raiders last year, previously played for Tampa Bay in 2018 and 2019.Full Article
Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay active player, signed a one-year deal to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carl Nassib, 29, most recently played with the Las Vegas Raiders, but will rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played two..