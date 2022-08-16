Young watch almost seven times less TV than over-65s - Ofcom
Published
The average 16 to 24-year-old watches TV for 53 minutes a day compared with nearly six hours for over-65s.Full Article
Published
The average 16 to 24-year-old watches TV for 53 minutes a day compared with nearly six hours for over-65s.Full Article
Young adults are watching seven times less broadcast TV than those aged 65+, according to new figures published today, as they..
New four-cylinder variant squeezes into gap between base Macan and V6 S
There was a time after the 2014 launch of the..