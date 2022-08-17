Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kanishka Soni marries herself, flaunts sindoor and mangalsutra
Published
Diya Aur Baati Hum Kanishka Soni is ruling the headlines after announcing that she married herself.Full Article
Published
Diya Aur Baati Hum Kanishka Soni is ruling the headlines after announcing that she married herself.Full Article
Kanishka had taken to Instagram on August 6 to shared a picture of herself, wearing a mangal sutra and sindoor
TV actress marries herself. Kanishka Soni is not the first one to marry herself. Earlier this year, Gujarat girl Kshama Bindu..