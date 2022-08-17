Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo will soon reveal 'the truth' about his future
Published
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.Full Article
Published
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo has declared the truth will soon come out about his Manchester United saga - leaving fans excited for what he..
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga is set to take another twist after he teased he will reveal the truth..