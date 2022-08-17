Greenford: Elderly man stabbed to death on mobility scooter named
The Met described the attack on Thomas O'Halloran in west London as an act of unprovoked violence.Full Article
Police found an elderly man in his 80s with stab wounds after the broad daylight attack yesterday afternoon
Police are working to inform the next of kin of the man, who is believed to have been in his 80s.