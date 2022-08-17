Abuse of BBC journalist was disgraceful, says Nicola Sturgeon
Published
Independence supporters shouted insults including "traitor" and "scumbag rat" at Scotland editor James Cook.Full Article
Published
Independence supporters shouted insults including "traitor" and "scumbag rat" at Scotland editor James Cook.Full Article
A crowd of independence supporters booed and threw eggs at Tory members as they entered a party hustings last night.
Nicola Sturgeon has labelled independence campaigners’ abuse of a journalist as “disgraceful”.