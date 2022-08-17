A Leeds University student and human rights activist has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for following activists and dissidents on Twitter.Full Article
Leeds student sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for using Twitter
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Saudi Ph.D. Student Faces Up to 34 Years in Prison Because of Her Activity on Twitter
Rumble
"Al-Shahab will now face prison for 34 years, and after that, she has been banned from traveling for another 34 years...
Saudi student sentenced to 34 years in prison over Twitter posts
euronews (in English)