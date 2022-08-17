Afghanistan: Kabul mosque hit by large explosion
Police in Afghanistan said there were multiple casualties following a blast at a Kabul mosque. The apparent attack happened during evening prayers.Full Article
Blast at Kabul mosque kills at least 35, Taliban official says.
An explosion erupted inside a mosque during evening prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least three people and..