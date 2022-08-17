Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United
Published
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United if the Glazer family put the club up for sale.Full Article
Published
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United if the Glazer family put the club up for sale.Full Article
One of Britain's richest men, Manchester United supporter Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is interested in buying the Premier League club if it..
Manchester United owners the Glazer family are reportedly open to selling a minority stake of the Red Devils and Britain's richest..