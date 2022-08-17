LeBron James agrees to two-year, $97.1 million extension with Lakers, per reports
Published
James and the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension heading into his 20th season in the NBA, according to reports.
Published
James and the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension heading into his 20th season in the NBA, according to reports.
NBA's Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1M contract extension that will keep him under contract with..
Derwin James Is Reportedly , Now the NFL’s Highest-Paid Safety.
Derwin James Is Reportedly , Now the NFL’s Highest-Paid..