A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a grandfather was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter.Full Article
Man arrested after pensioner stabbed to death on mobility scooter
The family of Thomas O'Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack while on his mobility scooter, have spoken of their "complete..
Thomas O'Halloran was attended to by paramedics, but sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
