Japan's youth are being encouraged to drink more and boost the economy following a fall in tax revenues from alcoholic beverages.Full Article
Japan's young people encouraged to drink more to boost economy
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Japan Launches Campaign to Encourage Young People to Consume More Alcohol
Wibbitz Top Stories
Japan Launches Campaign , to Encourage Young People , to Consume More Alcohol.
CNN reports that the Japanese..
-
Japan launches new contest to get its young people to drink more alcohol
USATODAY.com
-
Japan launches a contest to urge young people to drink more alcohol
Upworthy
-
Japan is encouraging young people to drink more alcohol to help boost its economy
Business Insider
-
Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol. It's just not sure how to convince them
CTV News
Advertisement
More coverage
FirstFT: Truss to shake up the City
FT.com
Plus, PwC UK partner pay tops £1mn for first time and Japan wants young people to drink more
-
Japan urges its young people to drink more to boost economy
BBC News
-
Robert Reich: The Worst Memo In American History – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
The Horn Of Africa States: The Game Of Miseries – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
75 Years Of Pakistan’s Independence: A Bone Or Bane? – OpEd
Eurasia Review