Deepak Chahar-Axar Patel pick three wickets each as Zimbabwe gets bundled out for 189 in the 1st ODI
Zimbabwe was 110-8 after 29 overs but had a partnership of 70 runs for the 9th wicket after finally getting all-out on 189.Full Article
Deepak Chahar marked his comeback to the Indian team by picking up three wickets against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare on..