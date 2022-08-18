The bodies of two children hidden in suitcases have been discovered by a New Zealand family in a batch of abandoned goods they bought at a storage unit auction.Full Article
Remains of children discovered in suitcases sold at storage unit auction in New Zealand
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Grim find as suitcases in auction contain remains of two children
Leicester Mercury
Police confirmed today the morbid luggage that had been gathering dust in a storage unit in South Auckland
-
Police: Remains found in suitcases bought at auction belong to primary school-age children
USATODAY.com
-
Children's remains found in suitcases bought by family at auction, New Zealand police say
CTV News
-
Remains of two children found in suitcases bought by family at auction in New Zealand
USATODAY.com
-
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Human remains in Manurewa suitcases understood to be two young children
New Zealand Herald
The human remains found in suitcases bought as part of an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit in South Auckland are..
-
Remains of two children found in NZ storage unit
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Children's remains found in suitcases bought at auction, New Zealand police say
Upworthy
-
New Zealand family finds children's bodies in abandoned bags - The Associated Press
Upworthy
-
New Zealand family find children’s bodies in abandoned suitcases
Belfast Telegraph