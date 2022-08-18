Big Ten announces landmark media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC
The Big Ten announced a media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that shares football games. The packages is worth a reported $1 billion per year.
The NCAA's Big Ten has announced a historic set of media rights, expected to be worth more than $1 billion annually, with Fox, CBS..
The NCAA Big Ten's next round of media rights contracts will not include a deal with ESPN, as CBS & NBC are currently the..