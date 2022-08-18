England v South Africa: Ben Stokes keeps hosts clinging on in first Test
England are clinging on in the first Test against South Africa after a Ben Stokes-inspired fightback on day two at Lord's.Full Article
England can still beat South Africa in the first Test but "must win" day three at Lord's, according to pace bowler Stuart Broad.
England captain Ben Stokes falls to Anrich Nortje with the last ball before lunch on day one of the first Test at Lord's.