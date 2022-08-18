A group of campaigners, survivors and families affected by abuse on social media have written to the Tory leadership candidates to urge the next prime minister to prioritise the Online Safety Bill.Full Article
Campaigners join forces to urge next PM to deliver Online Safety Bill 'without delay'
Next PM must deliver Online Safety Bill, say campaigners
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been urged to resist calls to water down the planned internet safety laws
