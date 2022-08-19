North Korea slams South's aid-for-disarmament offer
Published
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has rejected South Korea's offer of economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization.Full Article
Published
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has rejected South Korea's offer of economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization.Full Article
Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong asked South Korea's president, who made the offer, to "shut his mouth".
Here's the latest for Monday August 15th: Actor Anne Heche dies; Ukraine says more Russia sanctions being worked on; South Korea..