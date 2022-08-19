Casemiro: Manchester United closing in on signing Real Madrid midfielder
Manchester United are closing on the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for 60m euros (£51m) plus 10m euros (£8.5m) in add ons.Full Article
Real Madrid's Casemiro has been reportedly targeted by both Chelsea and Manchester United this transfer window
The Blues could yet add a midfielder to their squad this summer but Real Madrid's Casemiro may not be right for them after all