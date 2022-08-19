Linda Evangelista covers British Vogue after CoolSculpting procedure: 'Miss my work so much'
Published
Linda Evangelista opens up about getting back into modeling following a CoolSculpting procedure that allegedly left her "brutally disfigured."
Published
Linda Evangelista opens up about getting back into modeling following a CoolSculpting procedure that allegedly left her "brutally disfigured."
The model, 57, admitted she 'hated herself' after she suffered from a rare reaction to a fat freezing procedure, which left her..