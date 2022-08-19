Fully self-driving vehicles could be on UK roads by 2025 under new government plans backed by a £100m investment.Full Article
Self-driving vehicles 'on UK roads by 2025' under government plans
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Self-driving vehicles ‘on UK roads by 2025’ under Government plans
Some cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could even be operating on motorways in the next year, the Government..
Hull Daily Mail
23 climate change documentaries you need to watch because this planet is NOT fine
In case you hadn’t noticed, things aren’t fine with our planet. But as Greta Thunberg would say, some of us still aren’t..
Mashable