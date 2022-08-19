Man arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Greater Manchester
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Greater Manchester, say police.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Police arrest a 23-year-old man on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault in Greater Manchester.