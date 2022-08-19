Man who murdered wife on wedding night and put body in suitcase jailed for at least 21 years
Published
A man who killed his wife on their wedding night and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been jailed for at least 21 years.Full Article
Published
A man who killed his wife on their wedding night and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been jailed for at least 21 years.Full Article
Thomas Nutt, 46, murdered his wife Dawn Walker, 52, hours after their wedding and will serve a minimum of 22 years in jail
A man who murdered his bride within hours of their wedding and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been found guilty of her..