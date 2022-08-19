Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies around dangerous individuals, their parent company Meta has said.Full Article
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Social media influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
New Zealand Herald
Andrew Tate, who said women should "bear some responsibility" for being raped has been banned from social media platforms where he..
-
Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Belfast Telegraph
-
Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Who is Andrew Tate? And why is the controversial figure taking over TikTok?
If you're a man between the age of 16 and 25, you've probably seen this man all over your Tiktok FYP, whether you like it or..
Mashable