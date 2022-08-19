Norwich 2-0 Millwall: Josh Sargent scores twice as Canaries seal second Championship win
Published
Josh Sargent scores two second-half goals as Norwich City seal back-to-back Championship wins with victory over Millwall.Full Article
Published
Josh Sargent scores two second-half goals as Norwich City seal back-to-back Championship wins with victory over Millwall.Full Article
Goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani give Norwich their first Championship win of the season against 10-man Huddersfield.