Canadian veteran honoured on 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid
Published
On the disastrous battle’s 80th anniversary, Gordon Fennell was honoured in France today. He is one of the few surviving Canadian veterans of the Dieppe Raid.Full Article
Published
On the disastrous battle’s 80th anniversary, Gordon Fennell was honoured in France today. He is one of the few surviving Canadian veterans of the Dieppe Raid.Full Article
Canadian flags hang alongside French and British on the streets of Dieppe, France, each August as the city marks the anniversary of..