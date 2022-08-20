Anthony Joshua has lost his rematch bout with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk - who retains the heavyweight titles.Full Article
Anthony Joshua loses fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'It was out of character': Boxing world reacts to Anthony Joshua's impromptu outburst after losing Usyk rematch
Sky News
Anthony Joshua has split the boxing community after delivering an impromptu outburst following his defeat to Ukrainian Oleksandr..
-
‘They knew he wasn’t going to win’ – Deontay Wilder reacts to Anthony Joshua suffering a second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk
talkSPORT
-
Anthony Joshua fights back tears as he breaks down after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
talkSPORT
-
Joshua loses it after split decision loss
Brisbane Times
-
Usyk beats Joshua to stay world heavyweight champ
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Anthony Joshua loses to Oleksandr Usyk by split decision in rematch
Wales Online
Usyk edged a thrilling contest 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 at the King Abdullah Sports Centre Arena in Jeddah
-
Ukraine's Usyk retains world heavyweight titles with split decision win over Joshua in rematch
CBC.ca
-
Tyson Fury declares he's 'here to stay forever,' calls for heavyweight unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk
CBS Sports
-
‘F***ing s***e’ – Tyson Fury blasts Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch and confirms he is NOT retired as he demands huge money to face Ukrainian champion
talkSPORT
-
Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
Brisbane Times