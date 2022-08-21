Dana White claims Jon Gruden nixed deal to bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to Raiders
Published
UFC president Dana White claimed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders was "almost a done deal" but then-coach Jon Gruden "blew the deal up."
Published
UFC president Dana White claimed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders was "almost a done deal" but then-coach Jon Gruden "blew the deal up."
Breaking news out of UFC 278! Dana White says he nearly had Tom Brady signed with the Raiders in 2020 until Jon Gruden blew up the..