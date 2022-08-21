UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title
Published
Leon Edwards sensationally knocks out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278.Full Article
Published
Leon Edwards sensationally knocks out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278.Full Article
What's ahead for the new welterweight champion after the last-minute knockout? Brett Okamoto plays matchmaker.
Leon Edwards is preparing to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah - and the British star is..