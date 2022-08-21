Car explosion kills daughter of key Putin ally Alexander Dugin, Russia says
Daria Dugina was the daughter of far-right, influential Vladimir Putin ally Alexander Dugin, who helped shape the ideas behind the Ukraine invasion.Full Article
Darya Dugina, daughter of Putin's ally and right hand Alexander Dugin, was killed in an unfortunate accident after her car exploded..
Darya Dugina had been due to travel with her ultranationalist father and reports suggest he may have been the target
Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, was reportedly killed on Saturday when the car she..