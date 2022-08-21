Daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin killed by car bomb
Russian authorities are investigating the death of Darya Dugina. Her father has been referred to as Vladimir Putin's "brain" in the past.Full Article
Authorities confirm that a car bomb has killed the daughter of Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, known for his..
Darya Dugina, daughter of Putin's ally and right hand Alexander Dugin, was killed in an unfortunate accident after her car exploded..