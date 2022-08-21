Police in Merseyside have launched a murder investigation after a woman was shot dead in Liverpool.Full Article
Police seek erratically driven vehicle after woman shot dead in Liverpool
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police: Man Drives Into Fundraiser Crowd, Then Kills Mother
Watch VideoPennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser..
Newsy
1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle plows into crowd at Pennsylvania bar; suspect charged in separate homicide
After driving a vehicle into a crowd Saturday, the suspect went on to kill another woman in a separate incident, police said.
USATODAY.com