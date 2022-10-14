George Saunders' new book 'Liberation Day' will make you want to be a better human
The "Lincoln in the Bardo" author's new collection of weird and wonderful stories isn't just a great read – it'll make you want to be a better person.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with George Saunders about his new book, "Liberation Day: Stories."