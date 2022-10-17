Keke Palmer wants 'Being Mortal' salvaged after Bill Murray complaint: 'What we got is gold'

Keke Palmer wants 'Being Mortal' salvaged after Bill Murray complaint: 'What we got is gold'

USATODAY.com

Published

Keke Palmer still thinks "Being Mortal" could be salvaged as more actors, including Seth Green and Geena Davis, speak out on Bill Murray.

Full Article