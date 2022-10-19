Anna May Wong to be featured on US quarter, becoming first Asian American on US currency
The actor was a champion for Asian American representation in film. She is one of five women to be featured on new quarter designs this year.
More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the..