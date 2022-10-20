Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
The unarmed plane was in international airspace when the incident happened last month, a minister says.Full Article
A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea..
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tells the Commons about a "potentially dangerous" incident which took place on 29 September. He says..