MIT Names Dr. Sally Kornbluth of Duke as New President
Sally Kornbluth, a cell biologist, is the second woman to lead the university. The provost, chancellor, dean of science and chair of corporation are also all women.Full Article
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — While there were myriad reasons Sally Kornbluth felt pulled to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,..
MIT announced Sally Kornbluth, a Duke University provost, as its newest president on Thursday, taking the place of decade-long..