Kevin Spacey did not sexually abuse fellow actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s, jury finds
Actor Kevin Spacey has been found not liable in a civil trial that claimed he sexually abused a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s.
A jury has sided with Kevin Spacey in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse..
Kevin Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance on Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time.