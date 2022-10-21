Taylor Swift Releases ‘Midnights,’ Her 10th Studio Album
Published
The singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album is a return to the pop pipeline, with production from her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.Full Article
Published
The singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album is a return to the pop pipeline, with production from her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.Full Article
Oh, what a midnight. Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, only to surprise fans with..
Taylor Swift Releases 7 More Songs , Hours After Dropping ‘Midnights’.
Swift debuted her 10th studio album, 'Midnights,'..