Dhanteras 2022 shubh muhurat to buy gold, precious metals
Published
The festival of Dhanteras is a good occasion to buy gold. Find out when is the muhurat to buy gold during Dhanteras.Full Article
Published
The festival of Dhanteras is a good occasion to buy gold. Find out when is the muhurat to buy gold during Dhanteras.Full Article
Dhanteras will be celebrated on 23rd October, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri are worshipped on this day.
It is to be believed that on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the milky sea