Panthers trade former all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Published
Carolina receives four draft picks in return for the dynamic but injury-prone running back, although none are in the first round.Full Article
Published
Carolina receives four draft picks in return for the dynamic but injury-prone running back, although none are in the first round.Full Article
Christian McCaffrey officially is a 49er. He’ll also officially be a 23er.San Francisco has announced the trade for the former..