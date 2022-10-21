Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan disqualified from holding public office for 5 years
Published
The decision was taken in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts that Imran Khan received from foreign leaders.Full Article
Published
The decision was taken in the Toshakhana case for hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts that Imran Khan received from foreign leaders.Full Article
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party rally in Islamabad to protest the election commission's decision to bar..
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from holding public office.