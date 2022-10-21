Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from holding public office.Full Article
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan disqualified from holding office
Unrest in Islamabad after former PM Imran Khan barred from elections
AFP English
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party rally in Islamabad to protest the election commission's decision to bar..
Pakistan ex-PM Khan barred from office, sparking protests
Japan Today
Pakistan poll tribunal disqualifies Imran as MP in assets case
IndiaTimes
Former Pakistan leader Imran Khan barred from office, sparking protests
Sydney Morning Herald
News24.com | Pakistan ex-PM Khan barred from office, sparking protests
News24
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan accuses ECP of colluding with govt to disqualify him
IndiaTimes
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan accused the election body of colluding with the government to disqualify him in the concealment of..
Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Ex-Leader, Is Barred From Office
NYTimes.com
Pakistan sets a 5-year ban on former Prime Minister Imran Khan holding office
NPR
Imran Khan: Former Pakistan PM barred from holding public office
Upworthy
Pakistan election board bars Imran Khan from public office for 5 years
Deutsche Welle