Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell reunite in new comedy
Published
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell star in The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh's new comedy.Full Article
Published
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell star in The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh's new comedy.Full Article
Oscar-winning writer/director Martin McDonagh has revealed a surprise link between his latest film and a top 90s comedy show...
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are having a busy week promoting their new movie! Just a few days after the NYC premiere, the two..