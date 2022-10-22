Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for "doing something mind blowing" as her new release broke the Spotify record for most-streamed album in a single day.Full Article
Taylor Swift's new album Midnights breaks Spotify record
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Taylor Swift Reacts To Breaking a Major Record With 'Midnights' Album
Just Jared
Taylor Swift is already breaking records with her new album, Midnights! Released just last night, the 32-year-old musician’s new..
-
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Breaks Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day
Upworthy
-
Taylor Swift’s Midnights becomes Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day
Belfast Telegraph
-
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' promo was weird, right?
Mashable
-
Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' Is Here After Millions Enjoyed TikTok Teases
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
Taylor Swift's New Album 'Midnights' Crashes Spotify
Upworthy
#taylorswift
-
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Release Causes Spotify to Crash
TMZ.com
-
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Reviews Are In - What Are the Critics Saying?
Just Jared
-
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is here. Let's talk about those fan theories.
Mashable
-
Taylor Swift Unveils Two More Lines of Lyrics From 'Midnights' On Billboards in Nashville & Brazil!
Just Jared